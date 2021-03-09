Puerto Ricans and Cubans commemorate on Monday the 55th anniversary of the Puerto Rico Mission in Cuba, described by its founder, independence leader Juan Mari Brás, as ‘the first and only Embassy of Puerto Rico.’

Havana, Cuba.- Puerto Ricans and Cubans commemorate on Monday the 55th anniversary of the Puerto Rico Mission in Cuba, described by its founder, independence leader Juan Mari Brás, as ‘the first and only Embassy of Puerto Rico.’

In statements to Prensa Latina, Edwin González, delegate of the Mission, recalled that it was founded by the Historical Leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, and Juan Mari Brás, and highlighted the friendship and solidarity existing between both Caribbean islands.

After thanking Cuba for its solidarity with the Puerto Ricans’ centuries-old struggle, Gonzalez said that the Mission is an important space for the defense of Puerto Rico’s vocation to continue being a Latin American and Caribbean country.

The Puerto Rican delegate said that during all these decades, the mission has been part of the international work for the decolonization and independence of Puerto Rico and developing an intense work for the strengthening of relations with Cuba and its Revolution.

It constitutes, he added, a place of reference for all Puerto Rican patriots who struggle to maintain close ties between the Cuban and the Puerto Rican peoples.