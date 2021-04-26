The General Secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea, and President of DPRK, Kim Jong-Un

Havana, Cuba.-The general secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea, Kim Jong-Un, thanked this Sunday, the greeting sent by Army General Raul Castro Ruz.

According to Prensa Latina, in a letter, the Army General expressed his gratitude to the Chairman of State Affairs of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea for the note sent to Havana about the results of the 8th Congress of the Workers’ Party of Korea, held earlier this year.

I wish them success in implementing the agreements and resolutions of that important party event, and I ratify the commitment to continue strengthening bilateral relations, the note said.

On April 19, Kim Jong-Un congratulated Raul for the successful performance of the 8th CPC Congress.

In another message sent to Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel after his election as First Secretary of the PCC, Kim Jong-Un said that the appointment to such a high responsibility is the continuity of the revolutionary cause from one generation to another, initiated and developed under the leadership of “the esteemed comrades Fidel Castro and Raúl Castro”.