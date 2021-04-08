Damascus, Syria- Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Bashar Jaafari ratified Wednesday his country’s solidarity and friendship with Cuba in the face of the U.S. blockade.

Cuba is not alone and has many friends and despite the geographical distance, the Syrians are in solidarity with the Cubans, because with their resistance they have earned the admiration of most countries in the world, said the deputy foreign minister after meeting in Damascus Cuban ambassador, Miguel Porto.

He said that the Cubans were able, with their diplomatic and political prudence, to build a solid and assertive wall against that blockade, whose aftermath is being used by Washington to pressure and affect Havana’s independence in making political decisions.

Every time the Cuban draft resolution against the blockade is presented at the UN General Assembly, the text receives the support of the overwhelming majority of the member states, the diplomat affirmed.

He made it clear that the fact that only Israel voted with the United States against the resolution shows that this country is the base of the US conspiracy in this region and also against Cuba.

Finally, he thanked the Caribbean nation for its firm support to Syria in international forums.

The two countries established relations in 1967 and consolidated during the mandates of Presidents Hafez Al-Assad and Fidel Castro.