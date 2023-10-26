Speech by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Cuba, Manuel Marrero Cruz, at the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, in Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic, on October 26, 2023.

Dear colleagues:

Allow me to reiterate the willingness to move forward with the holding of the Third Session of the Cuba-Eurasian Economic Commission Joint Commission. We hope to receive Mr. Glaziev and the members of the delegation accompanying him in our country in December to exchange and analyze the potentialities and perspectives of collaboration in trade and investment, as well as to promote a closer and more diverse exchange.

I would also like to announce that in the context of the thirty-ninth edition of the Havana International Fair, to be held at the Expocuba fairgrounds, between November 6 and 11 of this year 2023, the special panel Cuba and the Eurasian Economic Union, investment opportunities to stimulate trade, cooperation and economic complementation, as well as the first edition of the International Forum of Young Businessmen and Entrepreneurs will take place.

Although this has already been done through official channels, I take this opportunity to reiterate the invitation to businessmen and entrepreneurs from the Eurasian Economic Commission and member countries to participate in both events. We are pleased to learn that we will have the participation of Mr. Artak Kamalyan, member of the College and Minister of Industry and Agro-Industrial Complex of the Eurasian Economic Commission.

The Panel will be a propitious space to exchange on investment opportunities, potential areas of economic cooperation, as well as Cuba’s potential role as a bridge between the Eurasian Economic Union and the Latin American and Caribbean region.

The call for the first Forum of exchange between businessmen and young entrepreneurs is made with the aim of contributing, from the younger generations, to identify future projects of cooperation for mutual benefit.

Both appointments will contribute to promote Cuba’s development amid the difficulties imposed by the unprecedented tightening of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the government of the United States of America against the Cuban people.

Excellencies:

I reiterate Cuba’s commitment to comply with the decisions and agreements approved at this session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, in pursuit of expanding our economic, commercial, financial and cooperation ties. The advances in this sense constitute a great help to the complex situation faced today by our people and, in general, by our country.

I extend to all of you the warmest greetings of the Cuban government and people.

Until Victory Always.

Thank you very much!