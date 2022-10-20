London, Great Britain.- The British Trades Union Congress (TUC) today ratified its solidarity with Cuba in the face of the tightening of the unilateral blockade imposed by the United States on the Caribbean Island six decades ago. We are proud to show our solidarity with Cuba, affirmed Mariela Kohon, director of international relations of the […]

We are proud to show our solidarity with Cuba, affirmed Mariela Kohon, director of international relations of the organization that groups 48 unions and a total of 5.5 million workers in the United Kingdom.

The trade unionist was speaking at a side event of the annual conference of the labor center that takes place in Brighton, southern England, and which was organized by the Cuba Solidarity Campaign (CSC) as part of the ‘Viva la Educación’ initiative, which seeks to send school materials to the Caribbean Island and help circumvent U.S. trade and financial sanctions.

At the beginning of the event, Cuba Solidarity Campaign director Rob Miller read a letter sent by the secretary general of the Central de Trabajadores de Cuba (CTC), Ulises Guilarte de Nacimiento, in which the Cuban union leader thanked the British Trades Union Congress for its support to the Caribbean country and its condemnation of Washington’s hostile policy against Havana.

The CTC, the British Trades Union Congress is one of the most active and combative organizations of the trade union movement in the United Kingdom, based on the principles of proletarian internationalism and international solidarity, the letter assures.

The Cuban ambassador to the United Kingdom, Bárbara Montalvo, stressed, for her part, that this international support is fundamental to counteract the shortages caused by the U.S. blockade.