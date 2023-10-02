Havana, Cuba.- The friendship group with Cuba of the Russian State Duma held a meeting with the Cuban delegation attending the First Russia-Latin America Parliamentary Conference.

The president of the Lower House, Dmitri Novikov, thanked the colleagues of the Caribbean nation for the support that Cuba has given to Russia in international forums.

Novikov said that the group includes representatives of the five Russian political parties that have quotas in the Duma and all, without exception, work to fulfill the agreements beneficial for both countries.

For his part, Cuban deputy Félix Martínez highlighted that the current meetings demonstrate the continuity of the historical relations between both countries, and added that in the visits carried out in less than a year, many topics were addressed, such as friendship, and political and economic issues.

Martínez highlighted that although there are prioritized issues of vital importance for the country, Cuban legislators work to finalize existing agreements in other areas with the aim of consolidating what has been achieved and moving forward as quickly as possible.

Novikov invited those present to participate in the meeting that the leader of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, Gennadi Zyuganov, will hold next with the Cuban delegation at the headquarters of the State Duma.