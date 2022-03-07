Havana, Cuba.- Russia’s Embassy in Cuba today confirmed the repatriation of 300 Russian tourists stranded on the island, as a result of the ban on the use of European airspace by Russian planes.

The measure applied by the European Union against Russian aircrafts, is part of a weave of sanctions imposed in response to the special military operation undertaken by Moscow in Ukraine, which has been underway since last February 24.

In a message published on Twitter, the Russian diplomatic headquarters in Havana confirmed that the 300 tourists flew to their country in an Aeroflot flight.

According to Juan Carlos Escalona, tourism counselor of the Cuban embassy in Moscow, there are currently more than 5,500 Russian vacationers on the island.

The Nordwing airline will also participate in the evacuation operations of Russian tourists from the Juan Gualberto Gomez airport in Varadero and Jardines del Rey airport in Cayo Coco, two of the most visited tourist centers by Russian tourists, with two weekly frequencies at each point.

According to the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR), about 18 thousand Russian tourists are stranded in the Caribbean as a result of the sanctions against Moscow.