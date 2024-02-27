Havana, Cuba.- The leader of the Cuban Revolution, Raul Castro, received on Monday the Secretary of the Russian Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev, who is making a working visit to our country.

During the meeting, the excellent state of relations and the high level of political dialogue between the two countries were noted. Likewise, they agreed on the willingness to continue expanding bilateral relations, according to a report of Noticiero Estelar of national television.

Patrushev was also received on Monday by President Miguel Díaz-Canel, who highlighted the excellent state of the political-diplomatic dialogue.