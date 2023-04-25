Havana, Cuba.- The values ??and novelties of Cuba as a tourist destination will be exposed today in Argentina during an exchange with tour operators and representatives of hotel groups. As part of the appointment in Buenos Aires, those present will learn details of the restart, on May 2, of Cubana de Aviación’s operations between Havana […]

As part of the appointment in Buenos Aires, those present will learn details of the restart, on May 2, of Cubana de Aviación’s operations between Havana and Buenos Aires.

According to a recent statement from Cubana de Aviación, the route will be resumed with a weekly direct flight to Cayo Coco, in the central Cuban province of Ciego de Ávila, which will end in Havana. Venus Rodríguez, general manager of the Cuban company in Argentina, affirmed that guaranteeing the air connection between the two States is one of the main objectives of the airline.

Recently, the National Civil Aviation Administration of Argentina celebrated the resumption of Cubana operations and indicated that they will allow expanding connectivity between the Caribbean and South America. For his part, Cuban ambassador in Buenos Aires, Pedro Pablo Prada, indicated that the restart of flights will occur in May 28, when both countries celebrate the anniversary of the reestablishment of diplomatic relations, in 1973.

On several occasions, the island’s Tourism Minister, Janet Ayala, stressed that Cuba is unique for its culture, nature, aromas, flavors, traditions, friendliness, health, safety, diversity and, above all, for its people. She highlighted the importance of the International Fair of the sector, which will take place in Havana from May 1 to 5.