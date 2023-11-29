National Meeting of Solidarity with Cuba is being prepared in the Dominican Republic

Havana, Cuba.- The Dominican Solidarity Campaign with Cuba will hold the 33rd National Solidarity Meeting with the largest of the Antilles on December 9 and 10 in Santo Domingo, according to its National Coordinator Roberto Payano.

According to the organizations’ National Coordinator Roberto Payano, on the 9th there will be an exchange with delegates from invited countries, including Haiti, Puerto Rico and Venezuela, who will speak about the social situation in their respective nations.

He noted that the need for mutual solidarity between peoples will be one of the topics that day, when representatives from Barbados, Guyana, Mexico and Colombia, Cuba and the Dominican Republic, are expected to attend.

He specified that on December 10 the meeting will take place in the Auditorium of the Faculty of Humanities of the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD).

Payano announced that during the day they will review the activities in support of Cuba in 2023 and approve the work program for next year.

The National Coordinator said that the meeting will highlight the figure of the maximum leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro Ruz (1926-2016), the fight against the United States blockade towards the Caribbean island, and the demand that Cuba be eliminated from the Washington’s unilateral list of alleged terrorist sponsoring countries.

They will also raise their voices in support of the fight of the people of Puerto Rico for their independence and against the occupation by the United States; for Haiti’s right to its sovereignty and to be assisted without interventions; and of permanent support to the Palestinian people.

The Dominican Solidarity Campaign with Cuba was established on June 14, 1990.