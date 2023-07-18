Mexico City, Mexico.- Mexico on Sunday expressed satisfaction with Colombia’s peace achievements that resulted from the negotiating table held in Cuba for a ceasefire with the National Liberation Army (ELN). The statement was tweeted by Secretary of Foreign Relations Alicia Bárcenas, who considered it a message of hope for the region and the world, in […]

Mexico City, Mexico.- Mexico on Sunday expressed satisfaction with Colombia’s peace achievements that resulted from the negotiating table held in Cuba for a ceasefire with the National Liberation Army (ELN).

The statement was tweeted by Secretary of Foreign Relations Alicia Bárcenas, who considered it a message of hope for the region and the world, in which she reiterated that Mexico is present as a guarantor of the process.

The foreign secretary referred to the tweets published on Saturday by Presidents Gustavo Petro (Colombia) and Miguel Diaz-Canel (Cuba), in which they also expressed their satisfaction with the important progress achieved in the Havana talks between the Colombian Government and the National Liberation Army (ELN) to conclude the pacification of the country.

On Saturday, Díaz-Canel tweeted that he was “honored to host the Peace Talks between the Government of Colombia and the ELN, a confirmation of our firm position in favor of peace in the sister nation. We welcome progress in the ceasefire and in participation. We appreciate the call to exclude Cuba from the so-called terrorist list.”

Similarly, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla also celebrated the achievements in a message on his Twitter account.

“We welcome the results achieved in Cuba at the Peace Talks between the Government of Colombia and the ELN, with the approval of the Protocols that make up the bilateral, national and temporary ceasefire agreement, and the composition of the National Participation Committee,” the head of Cuban diplomacy wrote.