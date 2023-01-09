Brasilia, Brazil.- President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva today decreed the intervention in the Federal District (FD) after throngs of followers of former president Jair Bolsonaro stormed the headquarters of the three branches of government in Brazil. In his urgent address to the nation, Lula affirmed that there was a lack of security in the […]

Brasilia, Brazil.- President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva today decreed the intervention in the Federal District (FD) after throngs of followers of former president Jair Bolsonaro stormed the headquarters of the three branches of government in Brazil.

In his urgent address to the nation, Lula affirmed that there was a lack of security in the Federal District and promised that the terrorists will be found and punished. The measure was issued until January 31.

The purpose of the intervention is to “put an end to the serious compromise of public order” in the Federal District, marked by acts of violence and assaults of public buildings.

Such disposition will be coordinated by Ricardo Garcia, current executive secretary of the Ministry of Justice.

According to the decree, Garcia will be subordinate to the President of the Republic and not to district regulations that conflict with the measures necessary for the execution of the intervention.

“Those hooligans, who we can call fascists, fanatics did what was never done in the history of this country”, denounced the founder of the Workers Party (PT).

He insisted that what happened is unprecedented in the nation’s history. “These people will have to be punished. We are going to find out who is financing those violent vandals who went to Brasilia. We will find out all about them, and they will pay under the force of law for this irresponsible actions,” he stressed.

PT leader, Gleisi Hoffmann, held the FD government responsible for veiled threats about assaults of institutions in the capital, carried out this Sunday by radical supporters of Bolsonaro.

“The FD government was irresponsible in the face of the invasion of Brasilia and the assault of the National Congress. It is a crime against democracy, against the will of the ballot box and for other interests,” Hoffmann posted on social media.

Hoffman pointed at Governor Ibaneis Rocha and his Security Department “as responsible for what happened.”

To shouts of “general cleansing” and the sound of Brazilian anthems, a huge throng of Bolsonaristas invaded this Sunday the Esplanade of the Ministries to demonstrate against the results of runoff of October 30 that Lula won.

The extremists, who are calling for military intervention and are described by TV political commentators as terrorists, broke into the National Congress under a hail of tear gas bombs thrown by Military Police officers.

After breaking into the Parliament, those dissatisfied with Lula’s electoral victory also stormed the Federal Supreme Court.

Similarly, in the Planalto Palace, a group of radicals reached the fourth floor and attacked the bastion of the Executive Power.