Iran slams U.S. for keeping Cuba on list of state sponsors of terrorism

Share

Tehran, Iran.- Iran has condemned Washington’s “unilateral and political” move to keep Cuba on the list of the so-called state sponsors of terrorism. Tehran says such measures have alarmingly affected regional and international peace and security.

In a statement on Sunday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kan’ani said the unilateral moves made by the United States, including the case of Cuba, are in complete contradiction to accepted international norms.

The Iranian official said the U.S. Congress has violated the principles of international law and the United Nations Charter, including the principle of sovereign equality, immunity of governments, and non-intervention in the internal affairs of states.

Unilateral approaches taken by certain countries, not least the United States, in compiling such lists are rooted in the “political self-interested and coercive approaches,” the Iranian official stated.

As a victim of the wrong policies of the U.S. government, the Islamic Republic of Iran expresses its solidarity with the Cuban government and nation, Kan’ani said. He reiterated Iran’s firm support for the Cuban government in its endeavors to counter the United States.