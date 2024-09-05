International Campaign for Peace, Against the Blockade and Terrorism begins Wednesday

Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP) reports that its traditional International Campaign for Peace, Against the Blockade and Terrorism begins Wednesday at the Copacabana Hotel, with the evocation of the young Italian Fabio Di Celmo, victim of a terrorist act on September 4, 1997, in that Havana tourist facility.

The tribute will be another strong condemnation of the terrorism of which Cuba has been a victim for years and a denunciation of the cynical and unjust inclusion of the Island in the list of countries sponsoring terrorism, by unilateral designation of the US Government.

Later, the film “When the truth awakens” by Angelo Rizzo, inspired by the brutal bomb attack that took the life of young Fabio, a film co-produced by Cuba, Spain and Italy, will be exhibited at the ICAP headquarters.

The annual event annual extends until the new vote in the UN on the resolution against the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States against Cuba, and will include the participation of ICAP and its provincial delegations; the international solidarity movement and people of good will in the world.

Tamara Velázquez López, Communications Director of ICAP, cited among the motivations this year the celebration of the International Day of Peace, on September 21, with a large campaign in the virtual space; solidarity activities with Puerto Rico, from the 16th to the 20th of this month, and especially the denunciation of the Israeli genocidal escalation in the Gaza Strip.