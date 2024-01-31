Havana, cuba.- The ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia in Cuba, Mrs. Nana Yuliana, today visited the University of Matanzas (UM) with the purpose of strengthening ties of brotherhood and cooperation between her country and the institution.

According to Miladys Moreno, institutional communicator of the UM, the ambassador exchanged with students from the Faculty of Foreign Languages ??of the academic center and told them about the historical relationship between Cuba and Indonesia, which now reaches 64 years.

Yuliana explained that international relations with the island are based on mutual cooperation agreements, an example of which is Indonesia’s support for the fight against the US blockade imposed of Cuba, and for the construction of a society with a more creative economy.

She announced about the international projects developed together, primarily aimed at sports, agriculture, health, economy, education, the improvement of undergraduate and graduate degrees, among other aspects of common interest.

The visit is part of a series of activities in salute to the more than six decades of bilateral relations between Cuba and Indonesia.

Strengthening relations between Cuban universities and foreign nations is an objective of the academy, which aspires to strengthen undergraduate and graduate studies at the center as a driving force of higher education in the territory.