Havana, Cuba.- The countries of the Greater Caribbean Basin are currently making progress in joint projects to boost intra-regional trade, the fight against climate change, disaster response and sustainable tourism, among other goals.

The 6th International Cooperation Conference of the Association of Caribbean States (ACS), which took place this week in Havana, made it possible to reactivate international cooperation and solidarity initiatives in the region, after the break caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

This event, which took place from November 10 to 11 at the Packard Hotel, was attended by representatives of the 25 ACS member countries, associate nations and potential partners in collaboration.

It was also attended by leaders of international organizations such as the Ibero-American General Secretariat (SEGIB), the Latin American and Caribbean Economic System and the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People’s Trade Agreement.

During these two working days, they analyzed the work carried out by the organization after member and associate states approved the 2022-2028 action plan at a ministerial meeting in April.

ACS Secretary General, Rodolfo Sabonge, explained that the different special commissions approved the Implementation Plan and the 2022-2023 Work Plan, from which projects aimed at the protection and conservation of the Caribbean Sea, especially in the face of climate change and the reduction of risks due to natural or man-made disasters, are being developed.

Chairman of the ACS Ministerial Council, Mario Adolfo Bucaro, summarized that, with the theme “The Greater Caribbean united towards economic recovery and sustainable and safe tourism” as a starting point, the meeting reflected the love and affection that unite all Caribbean people.