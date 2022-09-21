Bogota, Colombia.- Removing Cuba from the US list of countries sponsoring terrorism is one of CodePink´s tasks, shared with the participants at the First International Meeting “Caribbean is Women.” This meeting, held in Santa Marta, department of Magdalena, was a space to endorse the active role women has played in the emancipatory struggles carried out […]

This meeting, held in Santa Marta, department of Magdalena, was a space to endorse the active role women has played in the emancipatory struggles carried out globally.

One of the participants was Latin American Coodinator with CodePink Teri Mattson, who said that she was honored by the invitation to the meeting.

In an exclusive interview with Prensa Latina, Mattson thanked for the opportunity to participate and recalled that she tried to come to Colombia in May as an observer during the first round of the presidential elections, but the Government of former President Iván Duque (2018-2022) prevented her from entering the country.

She highlighted that there were two very interesting moments in the meeting: the first one is that the event was about female emancipation, but not only of women, but also all oppressed people which allowed her to talk about Cuba and Cuban women.

The second one was to present the CodePink campaign designed to demand the Washington Government remove Cuba from the spurious list, which is unilateral and is against the Cuban people.

She said that the policy of describing a country as a sponsor of terrorism is atrocious and this campaign seeks to achieve justice.