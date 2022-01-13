Paris, France.- Environmentalist legislator François-Michel Lambert on Thursday stated that he is organizing a colloquium by late January, aimed at strengthening cooperation in the field of environmental protection in the Caribbean, with the contribution of French and Cuban researchers.

Our two countries can contribute through their legal collaboration in the area of environmental law to put the region in a better position to face common challenges, Lambert told Prensa Latina.

Among those challenges, he cited the increase in the strength and frequency of hurricanes, sea level rise, sargassum invasion on beaches and marine pollution with plastic.

According to the parliamentarian, under that vision, he plans to hold the online forum on January 31 from the French National Assembly.

Lambert defended regional cooperation from an environmentalist stance, far from the projection that subordinates nature to the economy, such as that wielded by the United States.