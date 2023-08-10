Havana, Cuba.- The Cuba Coopération France association (CubaCoop) denounced this Thursday the extraterritoriality of the US blockade against the island and its impact on the work of accompanying socioeconomic development that the organization has been carrying out for almost three decades.

In its weekly publication La lettre électronique Hebdo, which circulates to thousands of readers on French soil, the association specified that a few days ago it was notified by a bank of the closure of its current account operated for several years without incident, a decision that the entity did not officially justify.

According to the association created in 1995, this fact confirms that the French banks have accepted the extraterritoriality of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba for more than 60 years.

CubaCoop recalled that this extraterritorial edge of the siege of Washington has already led in the recent past to the payment of a multi-million dollar fine from the BNP Paribas bank.

Likewise, it announced that it will resort to the French authorities, including the President of the Republic, to demand that national laws and those of the European Union be respected, in full exercise of their sovereignty, which happens by not accepting interference of foreign rules.

Similarly, the association enrolled in numerous projects on Cuba, in areas such as water, sanitation, food, culture and sports, and reiterated its condemnation of the blockade and its call to work in a coordinated manner in Europe to combat it.

In January of this year, CubaCoop delivered a petition to the European Parliament together with organizations from Spain, Italy and Sweden to demand that the EU assume its responsibilities and confront the US extraterritorial policy, which affects companies, banks and citizens in the old continent. The Petitions Committee of the Eurochamber declared the request admissible, which could lead to discussions on the subject.