Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.- The Governments of Ethiopia and Cuba debated some ways to transform, diversify and increase their ties in the health and education sectors, mass media of the African nation highlighted on Friday.

During a meeting, Ethiopian Ambassador to Havana Shibru Mamo and Cuban Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Anayansi Rodriguez agreed to work to take the 46-year-old relations to a higher level, FANA Broadcasting Corporate stated.

The television review of the meeting also stated that ‘Mamo expressed Addis Ababa’s aspiration to strengthen long-standing cooperation with Cuba in a comprehensive manner and also extend it to international forums and technology transfer areas.’

The ambassador also explained the general situation of the nation, with emphasis on the health context and the reality in northern Ethiopia, regarding the confrontation between the federal army and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front.

The diplomat also informed that Ethiopia held free, transparent and peaceful general elections in June with broad participation, and it is working to resolve the dispute for the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) in a peaceful process led by the African Union.

For his part, Rodriguez reaffirmed the Cuban Government’s commitment to ‘deepen relations with Ethiopia in areas of multifaceted cooperation.’