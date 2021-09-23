End of US blockade against Cuba demanded at UN general debate

United Nations, United Nations.- The international demand for the end of the United States blockade against Cuba was raised again at the high-level debate of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, in his video speech before the plenary, condemned the unilateral sanctions that are imposed on his nation and Cuba.

Venezuela raises its voice with justice and for humanity for Cuba, a Republic and a heroic people, said the president, who recalled the many opportunities that the annual vote at the UN General Assembly has had the majority support for the lifting of the economic, commercial and financial blockade by the United States.

Meanwhile, Suriname’s President, Chandrikapersad Santokhi, highlighted in his speech in person that isolations and trade blockades, such as in Cuba’s case, must cease, and favored dialogue to resolve these differences and conflicts within the framework of the United Nations.

On Tuesday, Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado also demanded that the unilateral measures contrary to international law that affect the Cuban people cease.

Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and repeatedly last year, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called for the lifting of all sanctions and unilateral coercive measures that prevent an adequate response to the health crisis.