A group of 105 medical specialists returned to Cuba on Friday after spending three months in Panama to support the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Panama city, Panama.- A group of 105 medical specialists returned to Cuba on Friday after spending three months in Panama to support the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Prensa Latina, the Cuban ambassador to Panama, Lydia Margarita González, other members of the island’s diplomatic representation and officials from the Ministry of Health (Minsa) in the Central American nation were present at Tocumen International Airport.

In his farewell remarks, Alessandro Gansci, advisor of the Minister of Health, paid tribute to the doctors for their noble work in the fight against this disease, together with the Panamanian health personnel.

“We are very satisfied with the medical cooperation and the scientific exchange, and we hope that your stay was a good one”, said the doctor, who regretted that the sanitary situation did not allow them to get to know the country better.

The group that returned to Cuba this Friday is part of the 230 doctors of the Henry Reeve Medical Brigade that arrived in this Central American nation last December 24, during the most critical stage of contagions and deaths due to the disease, since the first case registered in March 2020.

As of Thursday, Panama accumulated a total of 355,499 infected patients and 6,119 deaths, while the number of new infections remains low, as well as the number of deaths and patients admitted, even in intensive care.