Díaz-Canel expresses solidarity with the Caribbean in the face of Beryl’s damage

Share

Havana, Cuba.- The First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel, expressed this Tuesday his solidarity with the Caribbean nations that are suffering from the passage of Hurricane Beryl.

“Count on Cuba for whatever you need,” the Cuban president expressed in his X profile.

Díaz-Canel reiterated that communication is maintained with Cuban collaborators, who are well, some have even returned to their usual duties.

Local media reported that Beryl left at least four dead as it passed through the southeastern Caribbean as a powerful hurricane.

According to historical records, Beryl has been the earliest hurricane, within a cyclonic season, to reach category five on the Saffir-Simpson scale.