Havana, Cuba.- The First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (CC-PCC) and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel described Tuesday as very significant the visit to this capital of Serguei Glaziev, minister of Integration and Macroeconomics of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC).

In his account on the social network X, the dignitary said that it was a good meeting at the Palace of the Revolution with the Russian minister, to whom he ratified the priority for Cuba to continue consolidating relations with that important bloc of countries.

During their talks, Diaz-Canel valued as very successful the Third Meeting of the Joint Commission between the EEC and Cuba, which took place on Monday, headed by the Caribbean side by Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz, deputy prime minister and head of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment.

“For us it is a priority to continue advancing, expanding and consolidating relations with the Eurasian Union, to be able to develop all the plans and programs that we have proposed and that were addressed in the Commission, and to expand economic and trade relations with all the countries of the Eurasian Union,” he said.

The head of state addressed the importance of strengthening relations between institutions such as Chambers of Commerce and others, as well as continuing to strengthen relations between banking and financial institutions, and move forward in a faster way.

“We ratify that Cuba will continue to increase its role as an Observer country,” he added, while thanking the understanding and support of the Eurasian Union for accepting the island in that condition.

The president acknowledged the progress made in recent years and reiterated the existing possibilities in some sectors in which Cuba could contribute more to cooperation.

For his part, Glaziev had words of praise for the president for the reception, and for the support he gives to the development of ties with the Eurasian Economic Union.

“We always watch with great attention your intervention in the Supreme Councils of the Union and I am grateful for all the support that Cuba gives us in the political sphere,” said the head of the EEC.

The visitor agreed on most of the positions, both at the economic and political level; and showed his willingness to favor commercial and economic exchange.