Havana, Cuba.- Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez highlighted through his Twitter account the will expressed by ministers and senior environmental authorities of the Group of 77 and China, to promote international cooperation in science, technology and innovation.

Regarding the meeting chaired by Vice Prime Minister Inés María Chapman Waugh this Tuesday at the National Hotel in Havana, the president commented that it was a critical and constructive dialogue on the most pressing environmental problems of our time.

Likewise, attention was drawn to the lack of adequate financing for technology transfer and capacity building by developed countries, Díaz-Canel wrote in a second message.

The Meeting of Ministers and High Authorities of the Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation of the Group of 77 + China is one of the main activities of the 14th International Convention on Environment and Sustainable Development, which will last until next Friday.

This is the fourth high-level meeting that has been held since Cuba assumed the pro tempore presidency of this international political coordination body.