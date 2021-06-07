Cubans in Netherlands repudiate action against their country

Amsterdam, Netherlands.- The ‘Cuba in my Soul’ Association in the Netherlands on Monday condemned a new action by right-wing European lawmakers to accuse the island at the European Parliament of human rights violations.

As Cuban revolutionaries who live in Europe, we affirm that they do not represent us and neither do they represent the interests of the blocked Cuban people, a statement underlines.

Parliamentarians from right-wing groups, such as Renew Europe and the European People’s Party, managed to introduce in the plenary assembly scheduled for Tuesday, June 8, in the European Parliament a draft resolution with accusations about human rights against the Caribbean country.

In this sense, ‘Cuba in my Soul’ urged the European Parliament to reject the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States against the Caribbean country, a policy it described as criminal.