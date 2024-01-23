Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Vice President Salvador Valdes today ratified his country’s willingness to strengthen ties with African countries during a meeting with Ugandan Parliament Speaker Anita Annet Among.

The Caribbean nation’s relations with the continent are historic and have for us total priority, said the vice president, who added that Cuban culture, identity and nationality have African roots, according to the account of the Presidency in the social network X, formerly Twitter.

Valdes stressed that this second visit to Uganda also has the purpose of continuing to strengthen relations between the two nations, and reiterated the island’s willingness to promote ties in areas such as health and biotechnology, among others.

“Friendship and affection for Cuba in Africa,” wrote the vice president himself on the same social network, referring to the meeting.

Meanwhile, the speaker of the Ugandan Parliament thanked the Caribbean nation for its actions to strengthen relations with her country.

Valdés traveled to Uganda to participate in the 19th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (Mnoal) and the Third South Summit, organized by the Group of 77 plus China.