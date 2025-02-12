Share

Havana, Cuba.- The First Secretary of the Central Committee of the PCC and President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, signed this Tuesday the book of condolences opened at the Namibian embassy in Havana on the occasion of the death of the Founding Father of that African country, Sam Nujoma.

In his written message, Díaz-Canel recalled Nujoma’s leadership and his close friendship with Cuba, with the historical leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro, and Army General Raúl Castro.

He stressed that this son of Africa led his people’s struggle for independence and against the apartheid regime, national television reported.

“We reiterate our deep regret for the death of one of Cuba’s best friends. We will always remember his displays of respect and affection towards our people,” wrote the Cuban president in a post on X.

The head of state went to the diplomatic headquarters accompanied by the president of the National Assembly of People’s Power and the Council of State, Esteban Lazo, and Prime Minister Manuel Marrero, along with other senior leaders of the Cuban Communist Party and Government.

Sam Nujoma was president of Namibia from 1990 to 2005, founder in 1960 of the South East Africa People’s Organisation (Swapo) and of the national liberation movement that achieved independence from the racist South African regime in 1990.

On the occasion of his death at the age of 95, official mourning was declared in Cuba on February 10 and 11, and national mourning on the 12th of this month.