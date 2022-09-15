Moscow, Russia.- Presenting the Cuba Unique campaign today in this capital, the Cuban Minister of Tourism, Juan Carlos García, highlighted the importance that growing arrival of Russian tourists has for the island. In exclusive statements to Prensa Latina, García, who heads the Cuban delegation to the Russia 2022 International Tourism and Travel Fair, referred to […]

Moscow, Russia.- Presenting the Cuba Unique campaign today in this capital, the Cuban Minister of Tourism, Juan Carlos García, highlighted the importance that growing arrival of Russian tourists has for the island.

In exclusive statements to Prensa Latina, García, who heads the Cuban delegation to the Russia 2022 International Tourism and Travel Fair, referred to the role played by the historical ties that unite both peoples to achieve an increase in the so-called leisure industry.

The Cuba Única campaign is in itself a recognition of a people that, despite the difficulties, does not lose its smile and is a true host, said the tourism minister.

Garcia pointed out that in the promotional activities presented in Russia, humble men are shown, such as peasant farmers who grow tobacco and who have achieved international recognition with their work.

Likewise, the national ballet, the simple working men of tourism, the doctors of the island and the young people, who are all those who make the Cuban tourist product, are shown, and that is precisely what this campaign highlights, added the headline.

In addition, the minister said that he was leaving Russia with the satisfaction of knowing that direct flights between this country and the Caribbean island will resume in the first days of October, with a frequency of twice a week and, depending on demand, will increase the amount.

Russian tourism has always remained among the top five largest emitters to Cuba, only surpassed by nearby markets such as Canada, explained the headline.

In the midst of a pandemic, Russia was the nation that issued the most tourists to the largest of the Antilles, which is why rescuing that market will provide an opportunity that would bring satisfaction to both peoples, García concluded.