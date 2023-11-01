Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bruno Rodríguez, met today with the president of the UN General Assembly, Dennis Francis, prior to the debate and vote on the draft resolution to demand the end of the blockade.

In a message published on his account on the social network X, Rodríguez described the meeting held at the UN headquarters as cordial and productive.

Both representatives also discussed issues on the international agenda.

The head of Cuban diplomacy arrived in New York this Tuesday to participate in the presentation of the draft resolution on the need to end the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba.

According to the Cuban Foreign Ministry, he will speak on November 2 in the Assembly, which has witnessed on 30 previous occasions the rejection of the international community to the unilateral siege in force for more than 60 years and reinforced to unprecedented levels during the pandemic. of Covid-19.

The draft resolution calls for the lifting of unilateral coercive measures against the Caribbean nation, whose economic damages, estimated at current prices, amount to 159 thousand 84.3 million dollars and one trillion 337 thousand 57 million, taking into account the behavior of the dollar against the value of gold in the international market.

In 2022, the resolution presented by Cuba was approved with 185 votes in favor and two against, the latter being the United States and Israel.