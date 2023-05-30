Buenos Aires, Argentina.- Argentineans and Cubans will arrive this Tuesday at the Law School of the University of Buenos Aires to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the visit of the historic leader of the Revolution on the island, Fidel Castro (1926-2016). On May 25, 2003, the then head of state of the Caribbean nation participated […]

Buenos Aires, Argentina.- Argentineans and Cubans will arrive this Tuesday at the Law School of the University of Buenos Aires to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the visit of the historic leader of the Revolution on the island, Fidel Castro (1926-2016).

On May 25, 2003, the then head of state of the Caribbean nation participated in the inauguration of former President Néstor Kirchner (1950-2010) and on the 26th he gave a speech before a crowd gathered around the steps of that center of higher studies.

On that occasion, the Commander-in-Chief highlighted the Argentine popular victory over neoliberalism and highlighted the example of the guerrilla Ernesto Guevara (1928-1967), whom he considered one of the most noble, extraordinary and selfless men.

In addition, he thanked the presence of thousands of people at the faculty, which sent a message to “those who dream of bombing our homeland (….), of destroying the people who were the bearers of the Revolution and capable of resisting more than 40 years of blockades, aggressions and threats”.

“I think -because I am an optimist- that this world can be saved, in spite of the mistakes made, of the immense and unilateral powers that have been created, because I believe in the preeminence of ideas over force”, he affirmed in another moment of his speech.

At first, he was scheduled to participate in a meeting with students, university authorities and members of human rights organizations in the Aula Magna of that institution, but many people began to gather around the place and the Cuban leader decided to speak to them.

One day I said that we could not and would never carry out preemptive and surprise attacks against any obscure corner of the world; but that, on the other hand, our country was capable of sending the doctors needed. “Doctors and not bombs,” Fidel said at the time.