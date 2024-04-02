Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez has condemned Israel’s attack against Iran’s diplomatic facilities in Syria. “We strongly condemn Israel’s attack against Iran’s diplomatic facilities in Damascus in flagrant violation of Syria’s sovereignty and international law,” the Cuban foreign minister said.

Cuba’s top diplomat stressed that “these unacceptable actions increase the risk of escalation and regionalization of the conflict with unpredictable consequences.”

For his part, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil also condemned the attack. “Venezuela condemns in a forceful manner, the missile attack perpetrated by Israel, against the diplomatic and consular headquarters of the Islamic Republic of Iran located in Al Mezzeh, Damascus, Syrian Arab Republic, which is yet another example of the irrationality of the Zionist regime, which has become the greatest source of instability in the region,” he said.

Expressing solidarity with the peoples and governments of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Syrian Arab Republic, the Foreign Minister added that “we extend our heartfelt words of condolences to the families and friends of the victims, and we hope for the speedy recovery of the wounded”.

Israel’s Zionist forces attacked with missiles on Monday a neighborhood in the Syrian capital, where Iranian military advisors of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps live.