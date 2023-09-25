Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla has denounced on his X account a terrorist attack perpetrated on Sunday night against the Cuban embassy in the United States. Apparently, an individual threw two Molotov cocktails.

So far, no damage to personnel has been reported and details are being clarified. This is the second violent attack against the Cuban diplomatic headquarters in Washington since April 2020.

After the unfortunate incident, the international community has already begun to denounce the incident and has expressed its solidarity with the Cuban people.