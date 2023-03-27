Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez expressed his condolences due to the devastation caused by a tornado in Mississippi, the United States. On his Twitter account, Rodriguez expressed his regret for all 26 deaths, so far, due to this natural phenomenon, with a preliminary EF-4 rating, the second highest score in the tornado severity […]

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez expressed his condolences due to the devastation caused by a tornado in Mississippi, the United States.

On his Twitter account, Rodriguez expressed his regret for all 26 deaths, so far, due to this natural phenomenon, with a preliminary EF-4 rating, the second highest score in the tornado severity index of the National Meteorological Service.

US President Joe Biden declared a state of emergency, so federal funds will be available to the territory for grants for temporary housing and property repairs.

Over the area, which was impacted by winds of 260-320 kilometers per hour on Friday, the threat of bad weather still weighs heavily as meteorologists warned residents to prepare for another storm on Sunday night.