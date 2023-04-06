Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez condemned this Wednesday the Israeli incursion into the Al Aqsa Mosque and the attacks against the faithful in the month of Ramadan. On his Twitter account, the head of Cuban diplomacy stated that the aggression is a clear violation of international standards, adding that “actions of this nature […]

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez condemned this Wednesday the Israeli incursion into the Al Aqsa Mosque and the attacks against the faithful in the month of Ramadan.

On his Twitter account, the head of Cuban diplomacy stated that the aggression is a clear violation of international standards, adding that “actions of this nature lacerate the religious sentiment of the Palestinians and exacerbate the climate of violence.”

On this day, the Israeli police forcibly evicted hundreds of Palestinians who were holding a vigil at the Al Aqsa Mosque, on the occasion of the holy month for Muslims. According to the official Wafa news agency, officers fired tear gas into the building after breaking several windows, causing numerous cases of suffocation.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society in Jerusalem reported that the police prevented the entry of doctors to help the wounded, many of whom were detained (around 400), while others were beaten.

The new aggression generated several pronouncements, among them the Palestinian presidency, which through its spokesman, Nabil Abu Rudeina, warned of a great social explosion in the streets of the occupied territories. He warned that the systematic attacks on the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the faithful represent a brutal war against the Palestinian people and the Arab nation, which will set the region on fire.

Meanwhile, the secretary general of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit condemned the assault by the Israeli police, and called to stop “the dangerous escalation on the ground in the occupied territories”.

“The irresponsible actions of the Israeli government affect the religious feelings of millions of Muslims around the world,” he stressed.