Havana, Cuba.- A Cuban delegation chaired by ambassador Anet Pino Rivero participated today in the 105th session of the Executive Council of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

Pino highlighted the importance of the OPCW reorienting its priorities towards international cooperation, after concluding the process of destroying the declared arsenals.

According to the Cuban diplomat, this should effectively contribute to ensuring that States Parties have the capacity to prevent and confront any potential resurgence of Chemical Weapons.

She affirmed that Cuba ratifies its invariable condemnation of the use of chemical weapons, as well as its commitment to the application of all the provisions of the Convention. In this sense, she stressed the island’s commitment to the organization and its activities.

Finally, Pino referred to the importance of preserving and respecting the technical nature of this Organization.