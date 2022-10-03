Buenos Aires, Argentina.- Cuba’s ambassador to Argentina, Pedro Pablo Prada, thanked the solidarity of this South American country with the island in the face of the damages caused by hurricane Ian. ‘We deeply thank the government and people of Argentina who are sending humanitarian aid to Cuba to support the communities most affected by the […]

Buenos Aires, Argentina.- Cuba’s ambassador to Argentina, Pedro Pablo Prada, thanked the solidarity of this South American country with the island in the face of the damages caused by hurricane Ian.

‘We deeply thank the government and people of Argentina who are sending humanitarian aid to Cuba to support the communities most affected by the passage of Ian,’ the diplomat wrote in Twitter.

Their solidarity reinforces the idea that only together we can save ourselves, he added.

This day, the Argentine Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that it will deliver water purification tablets and other supplies to the Caribbean nation.

According to a press release from the Foreign Ministry, the Agency for International Cooperation and Humanitarian Assistance Cascos Blancos (Aciah) ordered the shipment of 19 boxes of such tablets, which will be used to make up to 950,000 liters of water drinkable.

This shipment will benefit some 2,000 people for 90 days. This is essential to collaborate with the Cuban government’s response to the needs of the population of Pinar del Río, the most damaged by the hurricane, the text states.

It also states that the Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero, the Argentine Ambassador in Cuba, Luis Ilarregui, and the President of Aciah, Sabina Frederic, offered to the Cuban authorities the assistance deemed necessary.

In addition to the water purification tablets, Argentina is preparing kitchen kits, which could be destined to those who remain evacuated and require basic supplies to prepare their food, according to the document.