Havana city, Cuba.- Cuba is rolling out pertinent steps and coordination for a safe and voluntary return of Haitian migrants who arrived in the national territory through different provinces, television reported on Tuesday.

According to a note broadcast on the TV News, Cuba´s authorities maintain contact with the Haitian Government, in accordance to ties of brotherhood, cooperation and solidarity that characterize the bilateral relationship.

Furthermore, such a decision is in virtue of the international commitments on migration to which Cuba is included.

The source specified that, as part of Cuba’s humanistic and supportive vocation, Cuban people received all necessary care, including medical assistance, and remain housed in facilities equipped for it.