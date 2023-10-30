Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban embassy in Kampala presented an award to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uganda on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of diplomacy in that African country.

Ambassador Tania Pérez Xiqués told Prensa Latina that during a ceremony held on the occasion, it was pointed out as a duty to recognize the long path of the nation’s diplomacy, its contribution to political life and the ability to overcome new and growing challenges.

The diplomat considered that the year 2024 would be a moment of professional growth for that sector because it assumes the presidency of the G-77 group and China and that of the Non-Aligned Movement.

She considered that, although the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is the main executor of Ugandan diplomacy, people and institutions that, from her point of view, are also part of the promotion and defense of Uganda, were invited.

For his part, the director of Regional and International Political Affairs of the local Foreign Ministry, Philip Odida, thanked the Cuban embassy for the gesture and reviewed the main moments of those six decades of work and highlighted the challenges of the same in the face of the year 2024.

Odida recognized the contribution and example of the Caribbean Island and its diplomacy in multilateral relations