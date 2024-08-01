Cuba denounces irresponsible attempts to resort to violence and destabilization, with the aim of producing a coup in Venezuela

Statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

On Sunday, July 28, 2024, the Venezuelan people expressed their will for comrade Nicolás Maduro Moros to continue to be their President and decided in favor of defending the peace, independence and self-determination of their homeland.

In the face of imperialist harassment, external interference, media and political manipulation and the opportunistic onslaught of the oligarchies and their representatives, the Venezuelan people decided to maintain their majority support for the option founded by Commander Hugo Chávez Frías and which has been sustained in the face of threats and external aggression, under the leadership of President Nicolás Maduro Moros, the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) and its allied parties.

In recent times, the Bolivarian and Chavista people defeated the violence of paramilitary groups supported from abroad that brought mourning to many Venezuelan families, assassination attempts, armed incursions by mercenaries and the imposition of a supposed president without any authority or legitimacy. They resisted unilateral coercive measures, economic sabotage, among other actions aimed at subverting the established internal order.

We denounce that, under the pretext of not recognizing the official results of the electoral process, in concert with international actors and sectors of the internal opposition and in ignorance of the powers of the Venezuelan State, the return to the stage of the use of violence and destabilization to promote a coup against the powers of the State that would overthrow the legitimate government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela is being irresponsibly encouraged.

For this purpose, the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States (OAS) met to analyze the presidential elections in Venezuela, when that organization lacks the moral or legal authority to settle matters that only concern Venezuelans.

Considering the long history of the OAS at the service of U.S. imperialism, of interference in the internal affairs of sovereign states in our region, the support and promotion of coups d’état, military dictatorships, repression and torture exercised by governments fully supported by the United States, there is no basis for an internal process such as the elections held in Venezuela to be analyzed there.

The double standard with a clear ideological bias of the discredited Secretary General, actively involved in the acts of violence in Venezuela in 2019, in the support of a self-proclaimed president without being elected by the people and in the promotion of the coup d’état in Bolivia in that same year, to cite only the most recent events, would be enough to disqualify the maneuver held today in Washington.

In an unusual manner and without regard to the internal order of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela or any other nation, the United States and some members of the OAS tried to impose on its Permanent Council a resolution that urged the Venezuelan electoral authority to recount the votes cast on Sunday, July 28, with the observation of international organizations, a demand that is not made of any country.

However, the dignified attitude of a group of countries prevented the interventionist document from being approved.

A major conflict in Venezuela, as some seem to encourage in opposition to the Proclamation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace, would have unpredictable and very negative consequences for the entire region. On July 14, 2017, Army General Raúl Castro Ruz warned: “those who seek to overthrow the Bolivarian and Chavista Revolution through unconstitutional, violent and coup-like means will assume a serious responsibility before history.”

We reiterate Cuba’s firm support and solidarity with the Bolivarian Government led by comrade Nicolás Maduro Moros and the civic-military union of the heroic Venezuelan people.

Havana, July 31, 2024

(Cubaminrex)