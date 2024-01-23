Kampala, Uganda.- Cuba’s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez highlighted in Kampala the positive results of the summits of heads of state and government of the Non-Aligned Movement and the Group of 77 and China, held in Uganda.

At the conclusion of the last day of the second of these meetings, the head of the island’s diplomacy pointed out that both meetings dealt with fundamental issues such as the genocide against the Palestinian people, the right to development and the Millennium Development Goals until 2030.

Rodríguez said that the participation of Cuban Vice-President Salvador Valdés in these meetings was outstanding and proactive.

In this regard, he highlighted Cuba’s proposals regarding the Palestinian issue, aimed at demanding an immediate ceasefire and expeditious access to humanitarian assistance, as well as the convening of an international peace conference under the auspices of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Likewise -he pointed out- the support for the full and immediate membership of Palestine as a member state of the UN, and the sending of a mission to determine the humanitarian situation in Gaza by the UNGA, have been concrete proposals.

He stressed that the Cuban vice-president was received in the best possible manner and maintained frequent contacts with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, who received the pro tempore presidency of the G77 and China from Cuba this day.

“Modestly, I believe that Cuba has contributed from its presidency to the development of the G77 and China; also to achieve a broader vision and particularly adjusted to the dramatic circumstances that humanity is living today; it has left a very favorable atmosphere of consensus, unity, integration, and has had the support of all the members of the group,”