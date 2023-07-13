Matanzas, Cuba.- During a visit to the province of Matanzas, Belarus’ ambassador to Cuba, Valery Baranovsky, described the bilateral relations as very good. At the political level we are two sister nations that exchange similar criteria and on the economic field we have common challenges with important logistical aspects that are being improved, the diplomat […]

Matanzas, Cuba.- During a visit to the province of Matanzas, Belarus’ ambassador to Cuba, Valery Baranovsky, described the bilateral relations as very good.

At the political level we are two sister nations that exchange similar criteria and on the economic field we have common challenges with important logistical aspects that are being improved, the diplomat said.

Baranovsky explained that in 2021 Belarus exported 156 tractors to Cuba in order to boost the development of agriculture, one of the sectors in which there are major agreements between the European and Caribbean nations.

The ambassador said that the start of flights from Moscow to Varadero is a great opportunity to boost the arrival of tourists from his country to Cuba, although he noted that there are logistical issues that are being studied in order to see the best options to support economic development in Cuba.

During the first stop of the tour of Matanzas, Baranovsky visited the Office of the Curator of the City of Matanzas, a place where he was informed about the history of both Cuba and the city of Matanzas by the current curator of the territory, Leonel Perez Orozco.

As part of the day’s program, the ambassador toured arteries of the provincial capital such as Narvaez Street, the Pharmaceutical Museum and the Supertanker Base, a place that last August was the epicenter of the largest fire in the history of Cuba.