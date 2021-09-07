Association against US blockade on Cuba set up in Japan

Tokyo, Japan.- Friends of Cuba in Japan set up an association that will promote actions against the economic, financial and commercial blockade imposed by the United States more than 50 years ago, diplomatic sources informed on Tuesday.

According to the Cuban Embassy in Tokyo, the organization has so far brought together almost 70 left-wing academics, prominent cultural and political figures, Cuban residents in Japan and several solidarity groups with the Caribbean nation.

Its aim is to serve as a network that brings together more supporters, it is determined to demand the immediate lifting of the siege and defend the sovereignty and the right to self-determination of the Caribbean country.

Solidarity with Cuba remains active in Japan from different sectors and even, in the last few months, it bore fruit in contributing health supplies to support it in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

In fact, the Embassy will send to Cuba in the next few days an airplane consisting of syringes, facemasks, gloves, suits, face shields, 25 miniVent-3 model lung ventilators and a support cart, which were donated on Japanese soil.