Havana city, Cuba.- A unique opportunity for activists to participate in practical solidarity work and discover the reality of life for Cubans living under the illegal US blockade of their country.

During the 13 day brigade participants will:

Attend the spectacular May Day Rally in Plaza de la Revolución, Havana

Participate in the International Solidarity Conference in Cuba’s Parliament (Conventions Palace)

Meet the CTC (Cuban TUC) and solidarity activists from around the world

Gain valuable insight into the achievements of the Cuban Revolution and contemporary Cuban society

Examine the challenges facing the island and witness firsthand the problems caused by the US blockade

Meet and discuss current issues with Cuban workers with visits to hospitals, schools, workplaces and neighbourhoods

Three day visit to another part of the country, with a continued full programme including volunteer work and visits to a local hospital

Contribute to the agricultural and productive development of the country through voluntary work sessions

Visit political and cultural sites

Brigades have run for a number of years and have involved delegates from Unite, UNISON, GMB, CWU, ASLEF, BFAWU, PCS, RMT, TSSA, NAPO, USDAW and the UCU. Over the past 15 years 400 young trade unionists have taken part in our May Day Brigade. Many have gone on to become increasingly active within their trade union and the Cuba Solidarity Campaign.

The May Day Brigade usually consists of members, activists and officers aged 18-35, but it is possible for anyone over 18 years old to participate if they wish.

The price will be from £2,044*, which includes flights, accommodation (dormitory style on the brigade camp, shared hotel room for excursions), three meals a day, internal transport in Cuba, visas, entrance costs at museums/historical sites, a full programme of activities, preparation pack and advance briefing, and brigade t-shirt.

For a glimpse of what to expect, check out a report from the 2023 brigade here.

To register your interest, or for more information, download, complete and return the application from here to campaigns@cuba-solidarity.org.uk.

*This is the most recent price based on flight prices and places are available on a first come first served basis. Once these are sold out, places may be subject to airline flight supplements.