Havana, Cuba.- The 16th May Day International Volunteer Work Brigade began its program of activities on Monday to celebrate International Workers’ Day.

The brigade’s activities will last until May 7, with more than 300 members from 29 countries. The first meeting of the contingent was at the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB), where a special tribute was paid to the recently deceased South African friend Chris Mathlako.

The general director of the scientific institution, Marta Ayala Ávila expressed the pleasure of hosting the important event and witnessing the goodwill that Cuba mobilizes in different latitudes.

On behalf of the visitors, Rob Miller, activist in charge of the Solidarity Campaign with Cuba in the United Kingdom, expressed the pride of bringing together people of so many nationalities in a sense of friendship and support for the Cuban cause.

He also recognized the vital contribution of science to the survival of the Caribbean nation at a particularly difficult time, such as the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, aggravated by the tightening of the economic blockade imposed by the government. US.

For her part, Noemí Rabaza, first vice president of the Cuban Institute for Friendship with the Peoples (Icap), announced that between May 3 and 6 the brigade members will visit the central province of Sancti Spíritus to talk with local authorities, representatives of social and mass organizations.

With the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Ghana and Chile as the most represented delegations, the members of the Brigade will accompany the celebrations for the Day of the World Proletariat, in addition to their participation in days of productive work and the International Meeting of Solidarity with Cuba and anti-imperialism.