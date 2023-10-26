Havana, Cuba.- Representatives of the Cuban Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industry (Biocubafarma) in Ecuador presented today in Ambato the results of the sphere in recent years.

During a conversation with professors and students from the Faculty of Health of the Technical University of Ambato (UTA), one of the most recognized in Ecuador, the Cuban specialists highlighted that the Biocubafarma group has 45 companies, 14 of them abroad, and supplies the Caribbean nation’s health system with some 750 products.

According to Reinier Pérez, commercial specialist at Norville Ecuatoriana CIA LTDA, a company that represents Biocubafarma in the South American nation, one of the greatest results of the island’s biotechnology and its scientists was the development of vaccines against the Sars-Cov-2 virus causing Covid-19.

He explained that this took place in the midst of one of the most aggressive global pandemics in history and the economic blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba, which was intensified at that stage.

Pérez told those attending the conference that in record time specialists from the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, as well as the Finlay Vaccine Institute, created drugs such as Soberana 01, Soberana 02, Soberana Plus, Mambisa and Abdala, used for immunization of the people.

For her part, Daimara Camacho, general manager of Norville, said that in Ecuador Biocubafarma has 20 registered products and approximately 12 of them are already marketed.

Camacho mentioned that Recombinant Human Erythropoietin, a medication used to treat anemia in people with chronic disease, is one of the most in demand in hospitals in Ecuador with confirmed effectiveness.

Likewise, she revealed that another of the products requested in the Andean country is Heberprot-P, for the treatment of diabetic foot ulcers, with which the Cuban specialists are doing joint tests with the Ecuadorian Ministry of Health to include it in the basic table of medicines.

The meeting between Cuban specialists with students and professors from the UTA Faculty of Health was developed as part of the activities that the educational institution organized together with the embassy of the Caribbean nation for the Cuban culture week in Ambato.

The days for Cuban culture started last Monday with an exhibition by the Cuban plastic artists Ibrahim Ambar and Miguel Ríos, who resides in Ecuador. Until this Friday, the public will be able to appreciate the customs and traditions of Cuba through conversations and the screening of classic films from the island such as Fresa y Chocolate (Strawberry and Chocolate).