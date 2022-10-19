Havana, Cuba.- Sexual and reproductive health, socio-environmental determinants, and their influence on the transmission of dengue, zika, and chikungunya are issues for discussion on the third day of the 4th International Health Convention taking place in Cuba on Wednesday. Child liver transplants, Cuba-Venezuela collaboration within South-South cooperation, and the challenges of the epidemiological situation in […]

Havana, Cuba.- Sexual and reproductive health, socio-environmental determinants, and their influence on the transmission of dengue, zika, and chikungunya are issues for discussion on the third day of the 4th International Health Convention taking place in Cuba on Wednesday.

Child liver transplants, Cuba-Venezuela collaboration within South-South cooperation, and the challenges of the epidemiological situation in the region of the Americas are other issues to be analyzed during the event that ends on Friday, October 21, at the Havana-based Conference Center.

On Tuesday, Carissa Etienne, director of the Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO), affirmed that the political and ideological differences threaten human health by preventing a fruitful connection between health systems at the international level.

Etienne said that the joint work and assistance are essential to enable us to move forward in improving the quality of life in the Americas region.

Many countries, she said, are at risk because they do not have a solid health system, and the Covid-19 pandemic showed the true face of some health schemes.

We need to make sure that the initiatives, policies, and speeches focus on people and reach everyone, the PAHO director stated.