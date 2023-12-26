Havana, Cuba.- The first 51 doctors of the Cuban brigade providing health care in the southern Italian region of Calabria, today celebrate one year since the beginning of this mission.

Dr. Luis Enrique Pérez, head of the group, highlighted in statements to the Cuban press that the fifty specialists, who were joined by another 120 who arrived on August 4, 2023, earned the respect and gratitude of the people, as well as the regional government.

On November 26, one month before this first anniversary, during an event in tribute to the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, the political and health authorities of Calabria recognized the work carried out by those health specialists upon arrival.

The president of the Calabrian region, Roberto Occhiuto, and the Cuban ambassador to Italy, Mirta Granda, highlighted on that occasion the performance of the Cuban health brigade in the hospitals of Polistena, Gioia Tauro, Locri and Melito Porto di Salvo, which led to an improvement in health indicators in that area of ??the country.

The 51 doctors who arrived in Calabria in 2022, 38 men and 13 women, cover nine specialties and all have extensive professional experience, as most of them provided their services in various nations around the world.

This Cuban solidarity healthcare assistance in Italy is a continuation of that provided in 2020 by brigades of the Henry Reeve Medical Contingent in the northern cities of Crema and Turin, during the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.