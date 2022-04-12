Havana, Cuba.- Cuban health professionals who collaborated in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic in South Africa returned home after completing the mission, the Public Health Minstry reported.

The collaborators were received by the Minister of the Cuban Armed Forces, Alvaro Lopez Miera, and the Minister of Public Health, Jose Angel Portal, the Cuban television showed.

The group of internationalists is made up of 15 doctors and 12 nurses who, according to the leader of the mission, Pablo Reventos, demonstrated a high degree of quality service.

Since 2019, Cuba has sent more than a hundred doctors and nurses to South Africa to support the actions of the South African government in counteracting the pandemic.

South African authorities described as beneficial the Cuban support, which covered some nine provinces and was integrated into local teams for detection, diagnosis and care work up to the primary level.

Cuba helped many nations, mainly developing ones, in the face of the global impact caused by Covid-19, by sending solidarity medical teams belonging to the Henry Reeve contingent for disaster crises to over thirty countries.