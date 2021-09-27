Havana city, Cuba.- Cuba reported this Monday 6,632 new positive cases of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes Covid-19, and 52 deaths due to complications with the disease.

In his usual press conference, the head of National Epidemiology, Francisco Duran, detailed that the country has now 860,799 cases diagnosed with this coronavirus since March 11, 2020 and 7,279 deaths.

He pointed out that 75,270 people have been admitted; out of them, 38,337 are suspected to Covid-19, and 3,92 are under epidemiological surveillance and 33,841 have the active virus.

On the previous day, 48,370 samples were studied for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 and a total of 9,423,660 tests have been analyzed on the island.